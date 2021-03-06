Revoking Zia’s title: Steps to be taken after investigation

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has said that no decision has yet been taken to revoke Ziaur Rahman’s gallantry title only a recommendation placed in this regard.

“No decision has yet been taken to revoke Ziaur Rahman’s gallantry title Bir Uttam, only a recommendation placed. Steps will be taken after getting the probe report,” said the minister at a discussion held at Jatiya Press Club on Saturday.

Mentioning that confusion has been created over the issue, the minister said,”On the day of the meeting, a recommendation was placed to revoke the titles of the self-proclaimed killers of Bangabandhu who were convicted by the court. Then a discussion was held that Ziaur Rahman had connection with Bangabandhu’s killers.

Many argued in favour of Zia’s involvement in the assassination,” he added.

A committee has been formed asking to submit within two months its report with evidential documents, he said adding that the committee will discuss the matter after having the report.

Jatiya Muktijoddha Council, at a meeting on February 9 last, proposed stripping off former President Ziaur Rahman’s ‘Bir Uttam’ title. Besides, the meeting proposed to repeal the titles of four convicted killers involved in Bangabandhu’s murder.