Sobhita Dhulipala starts shooting for Made in Heaven 2

Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala has kicked off the second season of Made in Heaven.

The breakout star of the 2019 web show reprises her role of a wedding planner. On Wednesday, the unit began shooting in New Delhi.

Details about the sequel are still under wraps. The series is helmed by Nitya Mehra. Sobhita plays Tara Khanna, a wedding planner in Delhi who runs an agency named Made in Heaven. The show also stars Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

Sobhita posted a picture on Instagram, where she shared a clapboard that had “Made In Heaven 2” written on it. The actress captioned the image: “Here goes”.

Nitya Mehra’s directorial venture was slated to roll in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Earlier, Arjun Mathur had shared a picture, featuring Alankrita Shrivastava, Zoya Akhtar and Nitya Mehra, calling them ‘Tridevi’.