Bangladesh confirms 11 more people die of Covid-19 in last 24 hours

Eleven more people died of coronavirus or Covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

Some 606 people infected with Covid-19 in the same period.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) came up with the latest information about the corona situation of the country on Sunday afternoon.

In the notification, the DGHS said a total of 5 lakh 50 thousand 330 people in the country infected with coronavirus so far. Some 8, 462 people died of infection. On the other hand, some 5 lakh 3 thousand and 3 people recovered from Covid-19.