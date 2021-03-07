IPL 2021 schedule announced: MI face RCB in opener on April 9, final on May 30

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The season 14 opener of the cricketing extravaganza will take place between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9. While the first match will be played in Chennai, the final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30. The tournament will be initially without the spectators, the Indian cricket board said. “The IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,” Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. IPL 2020

“The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk,” Shah said.

“After hosting the tournament safely and successfully in the UAE last year … the BCCI is confident of hosting the IPL at home with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount,” he added.

COMPLETE FIXTURES

DATE MATCH TIME VENUE April 9 MI vs RCB 7:30 pm Chennai April 10 CSK vs DC 7:30 pm Mumbai April 11 SRH vs KKR 7:30 pm Chennai April 12 RR vs PK 7:30 pm Mumbai April 13 KKR vs MI 7:30 pm Chennai April 14 SRH vs RCB 7:30 pm Chennai April 15 RR vs DC 7:30 pm Mumbai April 16 PK vs CSK 7:30 pm Mumbai April 17 MI vs SRH 7:30 pm Chennai April 18 RCB vs KKR 3:30 pm Chennai April 18 DC vs PK 7:30 pm Mumbai April 19 CSK vs RR 7:30 pm Mumbai April 20 DC vs MI 7:30 pm Chennai April 21 PK vs SRH 3:30 pm Chennai April 21 KKR vs CSK 7:30 pm Mumbai April 22 RCB vs RR 7:30 pm Mumbai April 23 PK vs MI 7:30 pm Chennai April 24 RR vs KKR 7:30 pm Mumbai April 25 CSK vs RCB 3:30 pm Mumbai April 25 SRH vs DC 7:30 pm Chennai April 26 PK vs KKR 7:30 pm Ahmedabad April 27 DC vs RCB 7:30 pm Ahmedabad April 28 CSK vs SRH 7:30 pm Delhi April 29 MI vs RR 3:30 pm Delhi April 29 DC vs KKR 7:30 pm Ahmedabad April 30 PK vs RCB 7:30 pm Ahmedabad May 1 MI vs CSK 7:30 pm Delhi May 2 RR vs SRH 3:30 pm Delhi May 2 PK vs DC 7:30 pm Ahmedabad May 3 KKR vs RCB 7:30 pm Ahmedabad May 4 SRH vs MI 7:30 pm Delhi May 5 RR vs CSK 7:30 pm Delhi May 6 RCB vs PK 7:30 pm Ahmedabad May 7 SRH vs CSK 7:30 pm Delhi May 8 KKR vs DC 3:30 pm Ahmedabad May 8 RR vs MI 7:30 pm Delhi May 9 CSK vs PK 3:30 pm Bengaluru May 9 RCB vs SRH 7:30 pm Kolkata May 10 MI vs KKR 7:30 pm Bengaluru May 11 DC vs RR 7:30 pm Kolkata May 12 CSK vs KKR 7:30 pm Bengaluru May 13 MI vs PK 3:30 pm Bengaluru May 13 SRH vs RR 7:30 pm Kolkata May 14 RCB vs DC 7:30 pm Kolkata May 15 KKR vs PK 7:30 pm Bengaluru May 16 RR vs RCB 3:30 pm Kolkata May 16 CSK vs MI 7:30 pm Bengaluru May 17 DC vs SRH 7:30 pm Kolkata May 18 KKR vs RR 7:30 pm Bengaluru May 19 SRH vs PK 7:30 pm Bengaluru May 20 RCB vs MI 7:30 pm Kolkata May 21 KKR vs SRH 3:30 pm Bengaluru May 21 DC vs CSK 7:30 pm Kolkata May 22 PK vs RR 7:30 pm Bengaluru May 23 MI vs DC 3:30 pm Kolkata May 23 RCB vs CSK 7:30 pm Kolkata May 25 Qualifier 1 7:30 pm Ahmedabad May 26 Eliminator 7:30 pm Ahmedabad May 28 Qualifier 2 7:30 pm Ahmedabad May 30 Final 7:30 pm Ahmedabad

A total of 56 group matches and the knockouts will be played across six venues that include Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai.

“The season will kickstart on 9th April, 2021 in Chennai with a high-octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore,” BCCI said in its release.

“The world’s largest cricket stadium – Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will host the Playoffs as well as the final on 30th May.”

The stadium will be hosting the IPL matches for the first time.

There will be a total of 11 double headers. The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 pm IST start while the evening games will have a 7:30 pm IST start.

“Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each,” the BCCI release further said.

“One of the highlights of this edition of the IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.”

Last year’s edition of the popular Twenty20 competition was held in the United Arab Emirates as India grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

