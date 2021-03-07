Prisoner ‘missing’ from Ctg jail: Jailer withdrawn, 2 jail guards suspended

Prison authorities on Sunday withdrew the jailer and deputy jailer of Chattogram Central Jail for their negligence in discharging duty as a murder accused inmate went missing from prison.

Two prison guards of the jail were also suspended in this connection.

The withdrawn jailer, Rafiqul Islam, was attached to the headquarters of the Department of Prisons. The deputy jailer, whose name could not be known immediately, was attached to the office of Deputy Inspector General of Prisons in Chattogram.

The suspended prison guards are Younus Mia, assistant chief prison guard, and his colleague Nazim Uddin.

Chittagong Divisional DIG (Prisons) AKM Fazlul Haque confirmed the matter to media.

A three-member investigation committee has been formed led by Khulna Divisional DIG (Prisons) Chagir Mia, he said.

Kamal Haider, another assistant chief prison guard, was sued in a departmental case, for his negligence in discharging duty on time.

Earlier on Saturday night, the Chattogram Central jail authorities lodged a general diary with Kotwali Police Station after Farhad Hossain Rubel, a murder-accused inmate, went missing on Saturday morning.