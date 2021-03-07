Priyanka Chopra launches Indian restaurant ‘SONA’ in New York

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday announced she is opening a restaurant, ‘SONA’, in New York of US that will serve Indian cuisines.

Priyanka wrote an Instagram post, making the announcement, and shared that Sona will embody “the flavours that she has grown up with”.

The actor informed the fans that the restaurant will open later this month.

She accompanied the post with three pictures, one of the restaurant and two from the small prayer ceremony she and her family, including husband Nick Jonas, performed in 2019 before beginning work on the food joint.