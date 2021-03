Eng Ali Ashraf, a well-known urban planner of the port city, died from coronavirus infections at a hospital in the capital early Sunday. He was 70.

Ashraf, who was also vice-chancellor of Southern University, breathed his last at Ever Care Hospital around 2:00am.

Chittagong City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury expressed deep shock at the death of Ali Ashraf.

Ali Ashraf’s family sources said that he tested positive for the virus last month.