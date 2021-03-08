Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife billionaire Mackenzie Scott marries science teacher

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott has married a science teacher at her children’s school, two years after her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Ms Scott is one of the world’s richest women and has given away more than $4bn (£2.9bn) of her fortune.

The news of her marriage to Dan Jewett was revealed via the Giving Pledge philanthropy website.

“Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them,” Mr Bezos said in a statement.

Ms Scott, who is worth around $53bn according to Forbes’s most recent estimate, has stated her intention to give the majority of it away.

She has devoted much of her donations on women-led charities, food banks and Black colleges.

Ms Scott was married to Mr Bezos for 25 years and helped him start Amazon in 1994. She is also the author of two novels.

Her Amazon author page now says that she “lives in Seattle with her four children and her husband, Dan.” He teaches at the prestigious school attended by her children.

(BBC)