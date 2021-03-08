China to crack down harder on fake African swine fever vaccines

China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Monday (March 8) it will crack down further on illegal production and sales of African swine fever vaccines in a sign of the extent of a problem that is damaging the world’s largest pig industry.

The ministry, which has been warning against such behaviour since 2019, said tougher measures were needed to “prevent hidden risks caused by fake African swine fever vaccines” and to ensure the recovery of pig production and the stable development of the industry. China’s hog herd is still recovering from a devastating outbreak of the disease, which in its original form was almost always deadly to pigs, and wiped out about half of the herd.