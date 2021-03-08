Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 14 more deaths, 845 new cases

Bangladesh confirmed 14 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number cases at 8,476.

In the last 24 hours, 845 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 551,175.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development by issuing a press release on Monday afternoon.

The latest day’s infection rate was 4.98% of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.24%. The death rate stands at 1.54%.

Meanwhile, 16,958 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,163,163 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 1,117 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 504,120 with a 91.46% recovery rate.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims’ shows that 6,407 of the total deceased were men and 2,069 were women.