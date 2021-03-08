Kareena Kapoor posts first picture of newborn son

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first image of her newborn son on Instagram on Monday.

The actress took to her social media account to wish her fans Happy Women’s day. Holding her baby, Kareena uploaded a selfie and captioned the picture saying: “There is nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves”

The post was bombarded with comments, including one from Kareena’s sister-in-law, actress Soha Ali Khan, who wrote: “You’re a rock. Love you”.

Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on February 21 in Mumbai.

The couple have a four-year-old son, Taimur.