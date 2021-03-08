Labour MP Calls for Economic Recovery to Combat Gender Equality  

“After a decade of austerity that disproportionately affected women, working class women are again being failed by the UK Government.

“During the pandemic women have lost more jobs than men, continue multiple forms of discrimination and been forced to struggle with extra burden of childcare during school closures and other caring responsibilities, due to the even way care is undertaken, whilst working.

“Meanwhile domestic abuse has increased and too many women have been left without protection and support.

“Last year during my maiden speech in Parliament during a debate marking International Women’s Day, I paid tribute the rich history of working class women’s struggle for their rights in the East End.

“It is in this tradition that we much continue to organise for an inclusive, feminist and intersectional recovery to make sure we rebuild our economy to recover from both the pandemic and entrenched inequality.”