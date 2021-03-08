Law Ministry recommends suspending Khaleda’s jail term by more 6 months

Ministry of Law has recommended an extension of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s suspended prison sentence to six months.

Confirming the news, public relations officer of the law ministry Rezaul Karim said law minister Anisul Haque has approved the relevant document and the file has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for next course of action.

Earlier, the family of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia applied for extending her conditional release and allowing her to go abroad for taking treatment.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda’s younger brother Shamim Iskander submitted a petition to the Home Ministry recently seeking an extension of her suspended prison sentences.

On March 25, 2020, the 76-year-old BNP chief was released from jail for six months upon an executive order considering her age and on humanitarian grounds following an application filed by her family.

Khaleda, who had been undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University since April 1, 2019, returned to her residence after two years, one month and 16 days.

On September 3 last year, the government extended her release by six more months from September 25 same year on conditions.

In the light of the petition filed seeking release of Khaleda and the legal opinions of the Law Ministry, her jail sentences were suspended on two conditions as per section 401(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

As per the conditions, Khaleda Zia can receive treatment in Dhaka but cannot go abroad during this period.

Khaleda was sent to jail after she was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018.

The High Court later raised her punishment to 10 years in the case following an appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The lower court also sentenced Khaleda to seven years’ imprisonment in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case though her party claims both the cases are politically motivated.