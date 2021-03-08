Man gets death for murder at Cumilla courtroom

A man has been awarded capital punishment for stabbing a murder accused to death in front of a judge and police personnel inside a courtroom of Cumilla in 2019.

Cumilla District and Sessions Judge Md Atabullah handed down the verdict on Monday.

Convict Md Hasan Mia, 25, is the son of Shahidullah of Bhochpara village in Laksam upazila of Cumilla. He was in the dock during the pronouncement of the verdict.

On July 15, 2019, murder accused Hasan stabbed dead his cousin, who was also an accused, inside the courtroom in front of judge Begum Fatema Ferdous when she was holding the proceedings in the case.