ACC DG Mofizur Rahman Bhuiyan dies

Mofizur Rahman Bhuiyan, Director General (Legal and Prosecution) of Anti-Corruption Commission, dies of heart attack early Tuesday.

Mofizur, who was the 13th batch judicial cadre of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS), breathed his last at his residence in the capital around 2:30am.

ACC Public Relations Officer (Director) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya confirmed the news.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain expressed condolence at the death of the senior judicial officer and prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul, while expressing sympathy to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, the ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmud said, “The Anti-Corruption Commission and the judiciary have lost a genuine asset as he was a unique example of honesty, devotion, talent and mindfulness.”