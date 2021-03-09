Bangladesh reports 13 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

Bangladesh recorded 13 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 912 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 5,05,349 after another 1,229 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Tuesday (today).

“Thirteen more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 8,489,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 5,52,087 as 912 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 17,775 samples were tested at 219 authorised laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 5.13 percent tested positive, while 13.20 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 91.53 percent patients have recovered, while 1.54 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, 2020.