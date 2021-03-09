Biman to start flights on Chittagong-Sylhet route

The initiative will hopefully create a bridge between Sylhet and Chittagong for rapid tourism and commercial development

On the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Biman Bangladesh Airlines is going to start operating flights two days a week from Chittagong to Sylhet on March 17.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines took the initiative to launch Biman flight on Chittagong-Sylhet-Chittagong route considering the needs of esteemed passengers, domestic tourism and commercial issues, said a press release on Monday.

The press release, signed by Biman Public Relations Deputy General Manager Tahera Khondoker, also said the airline’s initiative will hopefully create a bridge between Sylhet and Chittagong for rapid tourism and commercial development.

Tickets for the Chittagong-Sylhet-Chittagong route can be purchased from Biman’s mobile app, websites, travel agents, tour operators, Biman call centers and sales counters.