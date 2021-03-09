BNP leader Moudud’s health condition deteriorates

The health condition of ailing BNP Standing Committee Member Barrister Moudud Ahmed has deteriorated.

He has been undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Quoting Hasna Moudud, wife of the leader, Shairul Kabir Khan, media wing member of the party chairperson, confirmed the matter.

On February 1, the veteran politician was taken to Singapore for treatment, he said.

Earlier on December 29, the leader was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital with serious weakness as his haemoglobin level dropped.

Hasna Moudud requested the countrymen to pray for her husband quick recovery.