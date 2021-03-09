Five of a family burnt in explosion at Narayanganj house

Five members of a family suffered burn injuries in an explosion from ‘gas line leakage’ in Fatullah upazila of Narayanganj early Tuesday.

The injured were identified as garment worker Mishal, 26, his wife Mita, 23, their one and half year son Minhaj, and Mishal’s brother-in-laws Mahfuj and Sajib. They were now undergoing treatment at burn unit of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The explosion occurred on the six floor of a building of Saudi expatriate Akbar in Shayabithi residential area in West Masdai around 12:30am.

According to the fire service, the explosion migh have been occurred from a gas leakage.