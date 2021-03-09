HC upholds conviction of Haji Salim

The High Court (HC) has upheld the conviction of Awami League leader and Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim on charge of amassing illegal wealth.

The HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order on Tuesday.

Earlier on February 24, the HC set March 9 for delivering verdict on the appeal filed by Haji Mohammad Salim challenging his conviction.

Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan appeared at the hearing on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while lawyer Sayeed Ahmed Raza stood for Haji Salim.