US says vaccinated people can meet without masks

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that fully vaccinated Americans can return to some sense of normalcy.

Those who have received the required jabs can visit with other vaccinated people and some unvaccinated people, according to the new guidelines.

People are considered protected two weeks after they take the final dose of their vaccine, the CDC said.

Over 30 million Americans have been fully vaccinated thus far.

Health officials announced the new safety guidelines at Monday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing.

The recommendations say fully vaccinated Americans can:

Meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people without masks or social distancing Meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household, if they are at low risk for severe illness from the virus Skip testing or quarantine when exposed to Covid-19, unless symptoms appear

Those who are vaccinated are still required to follow other basic safety measures, like wearing masks and socially distancing in public as well as avoiding large crowds and travel.

The guidelines also call for masking and distancing from those who are unvaccinated and who may be at an elevated risk of serious Covid-related complications.

The US has seen a recent uptick in the number of jabs per day. Over 90m vaccines have been administered to date. The approval of the third vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose jab, has also helped boost supply.

But health officials also warned that Covid-19 is still a serious concern.

