1 dead, 12 shot in Noakhali as Quader Mirza’s supporters, rival AL activists clash

A young man died and at least 12 others were shot during a deadly intra-factional clash between supporters of Quader Mirza and other Awami League activists in Noakhali on Tuesday.

Witnesses said they had heard sounds of explosions and gunshots during the running battle.

Police identified the injured as Md Aziz Khokon, 50, Md Karim, 45, Md Rajib Hossain, 24, Md Emran Hossain, 24, Jinku, 20, and Raihan, 20. They are being treated at Noakhali General Hospital.

Raihan succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Dhaka. Both factions have claimed that the victim was their supporter.

However, local administration has imposed section 144 in Basurhat from 6:00am on Wednesday to 12:00am to avoid any untoward incident.

Police have arrested 27 people in this connection.

Clashes erupted around 6pm at Companiganj upazila where Awami League supporters were holding rally protesting against the harassment of freedom fighter Khĳir Hayat Khan allegedly by Quader Mirza.

Mirza’s nephew Fakhrul Islam Rahat, a Khan loyalist, said Mirza’s supporters hurled improvised bombs and fired shots at the rally.

Witnesses said they had heard sounds of explosions and gunshots during the running battle.

Quader Mirza, the younger brother of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, said that the “general people thwarted” miscreants who had vandalised the “Mujib Borsho” celebration stage.

Companiganj Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge Meer Zahedul Haque Rony said the situation was under control.