Covid-19: Bangladesh records 7 more deaths, 1,018 new cases

Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death cases at 8,496.

Some 1,018 people tested positive for Covid-19 over the same period and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 553,105.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the latest development issuing a press release on Wednesday afternoon.

The latest day’s infection rate was 5.98% of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.18%. The death rate stands at 1.54%.

Meanwhile, 17,299 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,197,970 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 1,264 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 506,613 with a 91.59% recovery rate.