Four state leaders to join Parade Ground event in Dhaka

The government has organised a 10-day event this month at National Parade Ground marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Independence.

Four state leaders will come to Bangladesh to take part in the programme.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal came up with the information while talking to journalists after a meeting of the security affairs sub-committee formed marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Wednesday.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, IGP Benazir Ahmed and other officials were present on the occasion.

The home minister, also the convenor of the sub-committee, said, “The 10-day event will be held from March 17 to 26 at the National Parade Ground in the capital marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Independence. We have come to know that four state leaders will participate in the programme.”

Replying to a question of a journalist, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said, “The visit of Prime Minister of India, President of Maldives, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and President of Nepal to Bangladesh has been confirmed.”