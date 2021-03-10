Ritu, Rumana take Green to final

Ritu Moni demonstrated a brilliant all-round performance while Rumana Ahmed played a scintillating knock as Bangladesh Green beat Bangladesh Red by six wickets to reach the final of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Ritu claimed 2-44 while Shanjida Akther and Disha Biswas also chipped in two wickets each as Bangladesh Green restricted Bangladesh Red to 157-8 in their stipulated overs after opting to field first at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Sharmin Akter made the highest 72 runs for Bangladesh Red.

In reply, Lata Mondol took two quick wickets while others also chipped in as Bangladesh Green were reduced to 39-4 in the 16th over during their run-chase.

Ritu along with Rumana put up an unbroken 120-run stand for the fifth wicket to take their side home, 159-4 in 47.2 overs to qualify for the final of the event.

Ritu made unbeaten 51 runs while her partner Rumana scored 80 not out.

Bangladesh Green will take on Bangladesh Blue in the final of the event on Friday at the same venue.