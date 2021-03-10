SUST Teachers’ Association Election Held on 15th March

SUST Correspondent : Election of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Teachers’ Association will be held on Monday, March 15. Chief Election Commissioner Dr. Zayeda Sharmin gave this information.

Dr. Zaida Sharmin said a total of 33 candidates from three panels of university teachers will contest for 11 posts this year. The total number of voters this year is more than 500.

Two pro-Awami League teachers and a panel of pro-BNP-Jamaat teachers are contesting in the election.

From the panel of Awami-Left teachers, ‘Teachers united in the practice of consciousness and free-thinking of the great liberation war’, Prof Dr. Rashed Talukder as President and Associate Professor. Ishrat Ibne Ismail as General Secretary has become a candidate.

Awami League teachers from the ‘Council of Teachers inspired by the spirit of the Great Liberation War’ Professor Dr. Tulsi Kumar Das as President and Associate Professor Md Mohibul Alam as General Secretary has become a candidate.

On the other hand, from the panel of BNP-Jamaat teachers, Professor Dr. Md. Shajedul Karim as President and Shah Md. Atiqul Haq as General Secretary has become a candidate.