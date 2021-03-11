Covid-19 in Bangladesh : Over 1000 infected with 2nd consecutive day, six deaths recorded

Bangladesh has registered over 1,000 daily cases for two days in a row after two months.

The country logged a total of 1,051 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, taking the total number of infections to 554,156.

It was on January 10, when the country recorded a higher single-day caseload of 1,071. Since then, the number of daily cases remained below the 1,000 mark until Wednesday when the daily infections stood at 1,018.

The month of March is seeing an upward trend of rising cases day by day. On March 1, 585 new Covid-19 cases were recorded, after almost a month of a lower rate of infections.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 8,502 after six fatalities were recorded in the 24-hour period.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the latest figures on Covid-19 in the country with a press release on Thursday.

All of the six deceased were men. Of them, three were from Dhaka division, and one each from Chittagong, Barisal, and Mymensingh.

So far, 6,430 men (75.63%) and 2,072 women (24.37%) have died from Covid-19 across the country.

Since the beginning, 4,758 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,571 in Chittagong, 481 in Rajshahi, 563 in Khulna, 257 in Barisal, 311 in Sylhet, 364 in Rangpur, and 197 in Mymensingh.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.53%.

The health authorities said 1,307 people recovered from the disease over the preceding 24 hours.

So far, 507,920 patients – 91.66% – have made full recovery across the country.

As many as 18,058 samples, including the pending ones, were tested in the 219 authorized labs — government and private — across the country.

The latest figures show an infection rate of 5.82%. The overall infection rate of the country stands at 13.14%.

Currently, 9,571 people are in isolation and 32,154 are quarantined.

Meanwhile, over 5.45 million people registered around the country to get the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine till Thursday afternoon, according to DGHS. Until Wednesday, more than 4.11 million people were vaccinated nationwide, since January 27 – when the pilot vaccination program started.

On March 8, health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus strain which was later named Sars-CoV-2.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China’s Wuhan city in late December, 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 2,633,000 lives and infected as many as 118,723,000 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

As many as 94,312,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has affected 219 countries and territories across the planet.