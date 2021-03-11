Covid vaccines to top the agenda at ‘Quad’ meeting

Supporting Covid vaccination rollouts is expected to top the agenda at a leaders meeting of the Quad on Friday.

It will be the first meeting of all four Quad leaders since the US, Japan, Australia and India first formed the group in 2007.

The group is often regarded as a counterweight to China’s growing assertiveness in Asia.

However, the White House has indicated that traditional security concerns might take a back seat at the meeting.

The leaders are expected to announce new financing agreements to support an increase in manufacturing capacity for vaccines in India, a senior US administration official told Reuters.

The financing agreements will focus on companies and institutions in India manufacturing vaccines for American drugmakers Novavax and Johnson & Johnson.

The aim would be to reduce manufacturing backlogs, speed up vaccinations and defeat some coronavirus mutations.