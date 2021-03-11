DGHS driver Malek’s trial begins in arms case

A Dhaka court on Thursday framed charges against Abdul Malek, car driver of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), in an arms case filed with Turag Police Station.

Now, there is no legal bar to start the trial of the case formally.

Abdul Malek sought justice in the court claiming him innocence while Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh framed the charges.

Rapid Action Battalion’s SI Mehedi Hasan pressed a chargesheet against the driver in court on January 11.

On September 20, last year, a team of the elite force arrested Malek from Turag area in the capital alongwith foreign-made pistol, fake currency, a magazine, five rounds of bullets, a laptop and a mobile phone.

After Malek’s arrest, the RAB said that two of his seven-storey buildings, a cattle farm and a large amount of money deposited anonymously in various banks were found.

The value of his assets is over one hundred crore taka. RAB primarily assumed that Abdul Malek made the wealth by maintaining good relations with DGHS high officials.