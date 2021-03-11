Dhaka seeks KL’s support to finalise protocol on manpower recruitment

Bangladesh has sought Malaysian support to finalise a protocol to amend the existing MoU for recruitment of new Bangladeshi workers for the Malaysian market.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Md Golam Sarwar discussed the issue during his meeting with Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Saravanan on Thursday.

Issues related to ongoing programme of regularising undocumented workers, ensuring better housing facilities, vaccination for workers and bringing back Bangladeshi workers who failed to return to their workplaces due to COVID-19 situation were discussed.

Secretary General of the Malaysian Human Resources Ministry, Deputy High commissioner at Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and senior officials were present.

On Wednesday night, Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur launched a digital platform called ‘BanglaTiger Digital.’

BanglaTiger Digital is the High Commission’s own digital platform to connect with the huge number of Bangladeshi expatriates living in Malaysia.

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen was the chief guest while Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East), MOFA was the special guest in the virtual launching event.

Dotlines is the technology partner of the High Commission in this endeavour.

Using the platform, the service seekers can easily get the services ranging from passport, legalization, job applications etc.

The service seekers can use the platform without spending any money from their pocket.

Giving a brief background of the platform, the High Commissioner Md. Golam Sarwar advised the expatriates to use the platform to get the benefits of it.

The Secretary (East) said that the platform is an example of digitalization of public service delivery as initiated by the Prime Minister to build ‘Digital Bangladesh’.

A large number of expatriates can get benefitted from the timely initiative of the High Commission, she added.

Foreign Minister stressed on the expatriates’ enormous contribution in the economy of Bangladesh.

He also highlighted on various initiatives undertaken by the current government for the benefit of the expatriates.

He commended the High Commission for taking this novel initiative.

An audio-visual on the platform was also shown in the event.

Mohammad Khorshed A. Khastagir, Deputy High Commission and Minister of the High Commission moderated the event and extended vote of thanks.

After the launching event, the High Commissioner had an exchange of views with the members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) on the matter.

Through this initiative, Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has inched forward to become the first full-fledged digital Mission abroad.

The Mission is planning to add-on more service like mobile telephony, health service, remittance etc. in future.

This single initiative is expected to bring a huge change in the service delivery rendered by the High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.