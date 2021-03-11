Mashrafe joins the list of WEF’s new Young Global Leaders

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the most successful captain of Bangladesh cricket, on Wednesday joined the list of the Young Global Leaders (YGLs) compiled by the World Economic Forum.

Announcing its 2021 class of YGLs, the WEF said these are the world’s most promising 112 tomorrow’s leaders under the age of 40 and are involved in activities ranging from advocating for public healthcare to campaigning for inclusivity in medical research.

Bangladesh’s cricket icon and the former captain Mashrafe is on top 15 of Weforum’s Young Global Leaders list.

He join a group of Nobel Prize recipients, Pulitzer winners, heads of state and chief executive officers committed to improving the state of the world, said the Geneva-based organisation that describes itself as an international organisation for or public-private cooperation.

The 2021 YGL class members from the academia and research field include Devi Sridhar (University Lecturer in Global Health Politics, University of Oxford, UK), Adriana Cargill (independent Journalist, USA), Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (captain of Bangladesh cricket team) and Rohan Ramakrishnan (founder and CEO of the ASEAN Post, Malaysia).

From the business field, there are Nirvana Chaudhary (managing director of Nepal’s Chaudhary Group), Shreevar Kheruka (managing director and CEO of Borosil India) and Srikanth Bolla (CEO of Bollant Industries, India).

Members from the civil society and social entrepreneurship arena include Amit Paley (CEO of The Trevor Project, USA), Anulika Ajufo (principal of the UK’s Soros Economic Development Fund) and Deepika Padukone (founder of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, India).

Others on the list include Vasudha Vats (global commercial lead/ senior director, Pfizer, USA), Vivek Ramaswamy (founder and CEO of Roivant Sciences, USA), Ameya Prabhu (managing partner of UAP Advisors, India) and Maleeka Bokhari (parliamentary secretary for law and justice, Pakistan).

The list also include Aditi Avasthi (founder and CEO of Indiavidual Learning, India), Gazal Kalra (co-founder of Rivigo, India), Hitesh Wadhwa (vice-president for strategic initiatives at Tech Mahindra, India), Hriday Ravindranath (chief technology and information officer, Global Services at BT Group, India) and Suren Aloyan (founder, chairman and CEO, Dasaran, Armenia).