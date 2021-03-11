Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Samad Chowdhury dies of Covid-19

Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury, MP for Sylhet-3 constituency, died of Covid-19 at a hospital in the capital on Thursday.

He breathed his last at around 2:30 at United Hospital, his brother Ahamad Us Samad Chowdhury said.

The parliament member was unwell for a few days and his condition suddenly deteriorated while returning to Dhaka from Sylhet on Sunday.

Upon reaching Dhaka, he was rushed to the hospital.

He was tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury.

The premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.