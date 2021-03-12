2 killed in Panchagarh road crash

Two people were killed and another was injured after a tractor turned turtle in Komalapur area at Dhakkamara union of Panchagarh’s Sadar upazila early Friday.

The victims were identified as tractor driver Muktarul Islam, 30 and his helper Abdur Rahman, 32, both of them hailing from Baliadangi upazila of Thakurgaon.

Injured Sukumar was undergoing treatment at Panchagarh Sadar Hospital.

Dr Atahar Ali Sddique, a doctor of the hospital, confirmed the news.

Quoting fire service members, Dr Atahar Ali Sddique, said the Thakurgaon-bound tractor from Panchagarh lost control and overturned at 3:00am in the area.

Upon receiving the news, the fire service personnel rescued them. But Muktarul and Abdur died on the way to the hospital, he said.