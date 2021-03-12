Basurhat clash: Ex-UZ chairman Badal sent to jail

A court in Noakhali on Friday ordered to send former Companiganj upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal to jail rejecting his bail petition.

Noakhali Judicial Magistrate Shoyeb Uddin Khan passed the order around 1pm.

Detectives arrested Badal on Thursday afternoon in a violence cases, said Noakhali Detective Branch (DB) OC Hossain Ahmed.

He said Badal was shown arrested in four cases including two violence cases.

Following the arrest of Badal, rumors over the arrest of Basurhat mayor Abdul Quader Mirza spread across the district.

Later, additional police, RAB and detectives cordoned off the Basurhat Pourasava Bhaban.

On February 19, journalist Borhanuddin Muzakkir received bullet injuries during a clash between two rival groups at Basurhat. He died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Later on March 9, supporters of poura mayor Abdul Quader Mirza and former upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal clashed at Basurhat that left a man dead.