BNP trying to heat up field with trivial issue: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister, Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP is trying to heat up the field with a trivial issue as it has not been able to find any suitable issue.

He made the comment while addressing while addressing a routine press conference on the contemporary issue at his official residence in Dhaka.

Regarding the BNP’s demand for elections under a non-partisan government, the Awami League general secretary said, “Elections will be held in due time as per the constitution of the country. BNP does not need to make any demands in this regard.”

“Activists of BNP are now angry with their leaders because of the aimless and wrong politics of the party. The seasonal calls of the BNP’s movement are just an attempt to quell the accumulated anger of the activists,” said Quader.

In response to the BNP leaders’ statement that the government has enacted the Digital Security Act to cling to power, Obaidul Quader said Sheikh Hasina’s government is in the power because of the trust and love of the people, not with any law.

Referring to the BNP’s habit of spreading propaganda and hiding itself from the people, Obaidul Quader said People have turned them away from the BNP.