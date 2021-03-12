Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 13 more die, 1,066 test positive

Thirteen more people died of COVID-19 and 1066 others were detected with coronavirus infection across the country in the past 24 hours ending at 8:00am Friday.

With the new figures, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 555,222 and the number of deaths hit 8,515.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Friday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 219 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 16,111 samples.

Health authorities reported another 1,252 people recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 509,172.

Of the total sample tests, 6.62 percent tested positive in the past 24 hours, while 13.12 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 91.71 percent patients have recovered, while 1.53 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.