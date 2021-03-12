Covid: Further 175 people die following positive coronavirus tests as UK records 6,609 new cases

Boris Johnson today visited a laboratory in Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland (Pictured: The PM with Professor Jose Bengoechea orf the Wellcome-Wolfson Institute for Experimental Medicine)

A further 175 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test bringing the total death in the UK to 125, 353, according to Government figures.

However, UK statistics agencies, factoring in fatalities where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate have reported a higher death toll of 143,259.

As of Friday morning, there were a further 6,609 confirmed cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of positive tests to more than 4.2 million.

However, the number of cases are estimated to have decreased in England and Wales over the last week, according to a survey by the Office for National Statistics.

And the government, overseen by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), has confirmed the R value as between 0.6 and 0.8 in the UK, the lowest level since reporting of the calculation began.

England

A further 132 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 85,067.

Patients were aged between 41 and 100 and all except eight, aged between 52 and 100, had known underlying health conditions, NHS England said.

The deaths were between March 21, 2020 and March 11 this year, with the majority being on or after March 7.

There were 35 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

A further 5,529 confirmed cases were reported in England, according to official government figures.

Wales

A further 12 people have died having tested positive within 28 days taking the total number in Wales to 5,436.

There have been 190 reported positive tests of Covid-19 in Wales taking the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 205,978, Public Health Wales said.

Scotland

A further 17 people in Scotland died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, the figures showed.

There were a further 682 positive tests of Covid-19 in Scotland bringing the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 208,429.

Northern Ireland

One person died in Northern Ireland within 28 days of a positive test bringing the total number to 2,097.

There were a further 208 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland.