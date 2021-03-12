Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Samad laid to rest in Sylhet

Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury, the member of parliament from Sylhet 3 constituency, has been laid to rest in Fenchuganj upazila of Sylhet.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Kasim Ali Government Model High School at 5:15pm on Friday. Later, he was buried at his family graveyard next to the Delwar Hossain Chowdhury Jame Mosque at Nurpur.

Earlier, his body was brought to Sylhet by a Bangladesh Air Force helicopter at 12pm on Friday. The helicopter landed on the helipad at the NGFF playground in Fenchuganj. From there, it was taken to Nurpur Borobari by ambulance.

MP Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury died from Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday, at the age of 66.

The parliament member was unwell for a few days and his condition suddenly deteriorated while returning to Dhaka from Sylhet on Sunday. Upon reaching Dhaka, he was rushed to the hospital, said Julhas Ahmed, Mahmud’s personal secretary.

“On Monday, he [Mahmud] was tested for Covid-19 and the report came positive. As his physical condition deteriorated, he was put on ventilation,” said Julhas.

On February 10, the MP received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine and had no adverse effect, he added.

Meanwhile, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury, who is also the vice-president of Awami League Sylhet district unit.