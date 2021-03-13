Bangladesh envoy presents credentials to Albania president

Newly appointed Ambassador of Bangladesh to Albania Asud Ahmed presented his credentials to president of the Republic of Albania Ilir Meta at the Presidential Palace in Tirana on Friday.

Ilir Meta received the letter of credence and welcomed the Bangladesh ambassador, said the Foreign Ministry.

The credential ceremony was then followed by a cordial meeting between the President and the Ambassador.

At the outset, the Bangladesh envoy expressed his heartfelt thanks to president for receiving him and conveyed the greetings of President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.