BPL likely to be in January instead of November

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) cricket is likely to be held in January of next year.

Last season’s BPL T20 was not held due to coronavirus pandemic. There is less possibility of holding BPL in November this year. But it may be held in January, 2022.

It is known that New Zealand team will come to Bangladesh in December. As a result, the BPL may be delayed. But no final decision has yet been taken.

Talking to journalists on Saturday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Director and BPL Governing Council member secretary Ismail Haider Mallick said, “We have two opened windows for holding BPL. One is for November. But National Team will go for Pakistan tour at that time. There is high possibility of New Zealand team’s tour in Bangladesh in December. Therefore, BPL is likely to be held in January of next year.”