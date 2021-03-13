Covid-19: Bangladesh records 12 more deaths, 1,014 new cases

Bangladesh confirmed 12 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally at 8,527.

The Covid-19 infection rate is also keeping its rising trend in Bangladesh as 1,014 new cases reported over the same period.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 556,236. The infection rate was 6.26% of total tests.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the latest development by issuing a press release on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, 16,206 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 556,236 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 1,138 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 510,310 with a 91.74% recovery rate.