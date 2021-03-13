Famous actor Farooque in ICU

Actor and lawmaker Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque has fallen seriously ill again.

Farooque was taken to the ICU on an emergency basis, confirmed his niece actress and TV presenter Asma Pathan Rumpa to journalists.

“My uncle went to Singapore for regular checkups. He has been receiving treatment there at a hospital since last week. Everything was fine. But he was not responding or waking up Saturday morning. He was taken to the ICU. His physical condition has deteriorated. Now he is under the constant observation of doctors.”

Earlier the veteran film actor suffered from Coronavirus, but recovered.

Asma Pathan Rumpa asked everyone to pray for Farooque.