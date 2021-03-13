SCBA election: Khasru elected president, Kajal general secretary

Former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru has been elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajal, contesting from the BNP-backed blue panel, has won the post of general secretary.

Khasru contested from the ruling Awami League-backed white panel.

Voting was held on Wednesday and Thursday with 5,486 lawyers, among 7,721 voters, exercising their franchise.

Counting started from Friday afternoon.

Fifty-one contestants vied for 14 posts. Justice (retd) AFM Abdur Rahman was the chief election commissioner.

Of the contested posts, the white panel won eight and blue panel six.

Jalal Uddin (blue) and Shafik Ullah (white) were elected vice presidents. On the other hand, Mahmud Hasan (blue) and Safayet Sultana Rumi (white) won the deputy secretary posts.

Treasurer Dr Iqbal Karim is from the white panel.

Four of the members are from the white panel and the rest from blue panel.

They are: Shibli Sadekin (white), Mahfuzur Rahman Roman (white), Iftekhar Ahmed (blue), Mintu Kumar Mondal (white), Parvin Kawsar Munni (blue), Redwan Ahmed Ranjib (blue) and Munstasir Ahmed (white).