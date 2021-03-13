Sunamganj clash leaves one dead, 40 injured

A man was killed and 40 others were injured in a clash between two groups over establishing supremacy in Bhatipara Union of Dirai Upazila in Sunamganj.

The deceased was identified as Md Shah Mulq,40, of Nurnagar village of the union.

According to locals and police, the clash was a result of a longstanding dispute between Md Firoj Ali and Md Abul Fajal over establishing supremacy in the area, grabbing a government land and related cases.

At one stage of altercation, both the groups equipped with home-made arms attacked each and another, leaving Md Shah Mulq dead on the spot and 40 other injured.

Later police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said Dirai Police Station officer-in-charge Ashraful Islam.

.The injured were shifted to Dirai and Sunamganj District Sadar Hospital.