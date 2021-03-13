UK records 5,534 new coronavirus cases and 121 deaths

The UK has recorded a total of 121 Covid deaths this Saturday – down from 158 seven days ago

The UK recorded 5,534 new coronavirus cases and 121 deaths on Saturday as people in Wales and Scotland enjoyed new freedoms.

Government data up to March 12 shows that of the 25,216,857 jabs given in the UK so far, 23,684,103 were first doses – a rise of 369,578 on the previous day.

Some 1,532,754 were second doses, an increase of 87,676.

Meanwhile, London’s vaccine rollout continues to lag behind other regions.

NHS England data shows a total of 2,600,603 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and March 12, including 2,457,466 first doses and 143,137 second doses.

This compares with 3,939,000 first doses and 182,890 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 4,121,890.

The figures come as restrictions eased in Scotland and Wales.

People in Scotland are able to gather in larger groups as rules on meeting outdoors eased on Friday.

Up to four adults from two households will be able to meet outside after new rules came into force across mainland Scotland and some islands.

Previously, two adults from two households were able to meet outdoors.

Further changes now in force include allowing people aged 12 to 17 to meet in groups of up to four from four households.

Outdoor, non-contact sports for adults in groups of up to 15 are able to restart.

People in Wales are no longer expected to “stay home” but have been asked to “stay local”.

On Monday, people will also be able to visit a hairdresser in Wales.