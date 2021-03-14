Bangladesh records 18 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours

Eighteen more people died of coronavirus or Covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

Some 1159 more people infected with Covid-19 at the same period, which is the highest number of infection in the last two months.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed this information stating latest situation of Covid-19 in its health bulletin on Sunday.

With news deaths, a total of 8,545 people died of Covid-19 in the country so far.

The number of Covid-19 infection now stands at 5 lakh 57 thousand 395.

According to DGHS, some 1,385 more people recovered from Covid-19 receiving treatment at home and hospital in the last one day. As a result, a total of 5lakh 11thousand 695 people recovered from the Covid-19 infection till now.

Earlier on December 30, the DGHS came up with more Covid-19 infected patients than today. Some 1, 235 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 that day.

The first corona patient was detected in the country on March 8, last year while the first death was recorded on March 18.