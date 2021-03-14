Prices of daily essentials soar ahead of Ramadan

The prices of daily essential commodities including rice, edible oil, chicken, onion and vegetables have started going up in Dhaka’s kitchen markets ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

At several kitchen markets on Sunday, the prices of each kg coarse, medium and finer varieties of rice rose by Tk 2-3 compared to last week while oil increased by Tk 3-5 litre.

The prices of a kg local onion jumped to Tk 45-55 from Tk 25-30 and the imported variety went up Tk 35-40 from Tk 18-20 compared to the last week, according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

Besides, the price of each kg broiler chicken went up Tk 150-160 from Tk 120-130, local variety rose at Tk 450-600 from Tk 370-400 and the Pakistani chicken increased up to Tk 400 from Tk 250-270 compared to last week in the city’s retail markets including Kaptanbazar, Jatrabari Kacha Bazaar and Sarulia Kitchen Market.

A kg of sugar was being sold at Tk 65-70, four pieces of eggs (one hali) was sold for Tk 28-32. Each kg of small grain pulse was selling for Tk 100-110, medium for Tk 75-85 and large variety for Tk 65-70.

March 14 data from state-run TCB showed that the price of coarse variety of rice increased to Tk 46-50 from Tk 44-46. The medium variety was being sold at Tk 52-58, up from Tk 48-56.

Meanwhile, a kg of loose soybean oil saw a hike of Tk 3, now selling at Tk 118-121. But a five-litre bottle had a Tk 20 price hike, currently costing around Tk 600. The price of each kg loose palm oil rose to Tk 105-107 from Tk 100-105 and super one increased to Tk 108-110 from Tk105-107 in a week.

The prices of one-litre of loose soybean oil increased 38.15% while one-litre bottle went up 26.19% and a five-litre bottle rose 25.77% this year compared to the same time last year, according to TCB data.

On the other hand, the price of one litre loose palm oil increased 46.21% and super palm oil jumped 41.56% in a year.

The city consumers claimed the unscrupulous businesses hike prices of essentials during Ramadan which creates an extra burden on the general people.

“Today I purchased a kg beef at Tk 600, mutton at Tk 980 and Pakistani chicken at Tk 400 from Sarulia kitchen market. Several days ago, I bought chicken for Tk 250,” Mohammad Siam, a consumer, told UNB.

He said the prices of rice and oil increased abnormally. “I don’t know how much they’ll increase during Ramadan. The government should take proper initiatives to control the kitchen market, otherwise unscrupulous businesses will continue to hike prices to line their pockets,” he said.

Nojibur Rahman, a shopkeeper of Jatrabari, blamed the hike on wholesale traders. “Stockpiling by big businesses ahead of Ramadan trigger supply crunch and push up the prices,” he said.

Kabir Hossain, a chicken trader of Meradia Bazar said many broiler firms were shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The number of farms has fallen. But prices will remain stable during Ramadan if there’s no supply crunch,” he added.

Raisul Islam, a vegetable trader of Amulia area said the prices of vegetable would go up in Ramadan due to high demands.

“Currently, a kg of brinjal costs Tk 30-45, papaya Tk 30-40, bitter gourd Tk 50-55, bottle gourd Tk 40-50 (per piece), beans Tk 40-50, cucumber Tk 30-40, cauliflower Tk 25-30 (per piece), cabbage Tk 30-35 (per piece), tomato Tk 25-35 (kg) and green chili Tk 80-100 (Kg),” he added.