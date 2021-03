Additional police commissioner (DIG) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit Md Monirul Islam has been appointed as chief of police’s Special Branch (SB).

Public Security Department of the Home Ministry issued an order on Sunday promoting him as Additional Inspector General of Police (current duties) of the Special Branch.

Monirul was promoted to DIG of Bangladesh Police on February 14, 2016.