10-day celebration: Dhaka ready to welcome global leaders

Bangladesh is set to wear a festive look ahead of a 10-day special programme marking the 50 years of independence and the birth centenary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that begins on March 17 at Parade Ground.

President Abdul Hamid will attend the programmes on March 17, 22 and 26 while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26. Heads of the government or state of different countries will join the programmes as guests.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen shared the preparation of the celebrations at a press conference held at Foreign Service Academy on Monday.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Akam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present.

Bangladesh eyes stronger relations with the external world through celebrating the 50 years of Independence amid presence of global leaders – both in person and virtually.

Dr Momen said President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will join the celebrations in person.

The Foreign Minister said President of China Xi Jinping will send a video message marking the celebrations and a counselor, who is above the Minister in rank, may come with the message.

Dr Momen said France President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will send video messages.

The Foreign Minister said France President and Canadian Prime Minister will also send video messages marking the celebrations.

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will arrive on March 17 on a two-day visit and will attend the celebrations at Parade Grounds in the city.

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa will arrive in Dhaka on March 19 to join the celebrations while President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari will be here on March 22.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering will arrive in Dhaka on March 24 while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive on March 26.

Modi will visit places outside Dhaka though other three South Asian leaders will have engagements in Dhaka only.

The Indian Prime Minister will visit Bangabandhu Memorial in Tungipara to pay respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The five leaders are likely to visit the National Mausoleum at Savar, Dhanmondi 32 and will attend the main programme at Parade Grounds.