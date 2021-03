2 get death, 13 others life term for killing farmer in Kishoreganj

A Kishoreganj court sentenced two men to death and thirteen others to life term imprisonment in a case filed for killing a farmer named Tajul Islam in Kishoreganj.

Judge of Kishoreganj First Additional District and Sessions Judge Court Md A Rahim handed down the verdict on Monday noon.

The death row convict are Saiful Islam and Golap Mia.

At the same time, the court also fined them Tk 1,0000 each.